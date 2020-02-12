Connie Mae Jordan
Connie Mae Jordan

Obits

Connie Mae Jordan, 83, died Monday, February 3, 2020 in St. Louis. She was born May 8, 1936 the daughter of Noel and Lola (Estes) Phillips.

Mae was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Everett Jordan; daughter Glenda Francis; and siblings Charles Phillips and Louise Coleman.

Mae is survived by her children Judith Kleekamp and Donald Jordan; grandchildren Jerime Francis, Al Negrete, Brittney Jordan, Dylon Kleekamp, Maria Kleekamp and Shree Kleekamp.

Mae was a great grandma and a great great grandma.

Funeral services were Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Interment was at the Christian Cemetery.

