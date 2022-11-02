Connie Sue Hurst, 74, of Farmington, died Saturday, October 29, 2022, at her home. She was born April 21, 1948, in Bonne Terre, Missouri to Lester and Beulah (Pinkston) Rawson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Paul “Reno” Hurst, her brother, Terry Rawson, her-sister-in law and best friend, Beverly Rawson, and her brothers-in-law, Jack Cade, and Ron Bobbett.

Connie is survived by her son, Brian (Natalie) Hurst of Farmington; grandchildren Riley Nichole (Dillon Boyd) Hurst and Cole Wesley (Shelby) Hurst; siblings Sharon (the late Jack) Cade of Farmington, Dennis (the late Bev) Rawson of Sealy, TX, Sandy (Mickey) Moser of Bonne Terre, Janet (the late Ron) Bobbett of Farmington, Michael (Sheila) Rawson of Farmington, Sheilah Dickerson of Farmington, and Steve (Toni) Rawson of Farmington; sister-in-law Cindy Rawson Bachman of Farmington; many nieces and nephews; special friends Regina Ward, Laurie Glastetter, Debbie Davey, and Bruce Bundy, along with many other friends.

Connie was an assistant manager at Walmart for more than 20 years. She was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary of Farmington. She attended and volunteered in the nursery and kitchen at the Bridge Community Church. She enjoyed ceramics, quilting, crafts, gardening, and her flower beds. Connie was very patriotic and deeply cared for the service men and women of our country, law enforcement and first responders. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A visitation will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022, from 4 p.m. until time of a brief service at 7 p.m. at the Bridge Community Church, 301 Lore Lane, Leadington, MO. A fellowship dinner will immediately follow in the church hall. Interment will be private. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to Camp Hope, P.O. Box 52, Farmington, MO 63640.