Craig Martin Aumann
Craig Martin Aumann

Obits

Craig Martin Aumann, 69, died Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Stockhoff Nursing Home in Fredericktown. He was born September 24, 1951 in Highland, Illinois, the son of Udell and Edith (Martin) Aumann.

Craig was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law Harvey C. Moore, and brother-in-law Eugene E. Moore.

Craig is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda (Moore) Aumann; children Jacob (Heather) Aumann of Seoul, Korea and Jodie Aumann-Cooper of Overland Park, Kansas; grandchildren Julia Aumann, Corryne Cooper, Shannon Aumann, Emma Aumann, Caden Wood, and Dean Aumann; sisters Sherri (Daryl) Enke of St. Louis and Jan (David) Hesi of Glen Carbon, Illinois; mother-in-law Allene (Fadler) Moore of Fredericktown; brothers-in-law Robert (Janine) Moore of Fredericktown and Roger (Kathy) Moore of Granite City, Illinois. Craig had many nieces, nephews and cousins who he loved as well.

Craig was a barber for 35 years and co-owner of The Hair Room and Blends Hair Care Center in Edwardsville, Illinois. After retiring, he and Linda moved to Branson, Missouri where he worked for Mountain Man Nut & Fruit and Celebration City. In 2009, he and Linda moved to Fredericktown to enjoy retirement. Craig loved the magic of Christmas and the joy it brought to everyone. He became a professional Santa Claus with Bass Pro Shops. He loved when children saw him outside of his Santa suit and thought he might be Santa. Craig spread the Christmas joy year-round. Craig was a lifetime member of B.A.S.S. and a member of Nationwide Santas. He was an avid fisherman and bowler.

Services were Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Follis & Sons Chapel in Fredericktown with Bro. Kris Belken officiating. Donations can be made to the American Heart Association or Alzheimer’s Association.

follisandsonsfh.com

