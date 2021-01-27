Craig Martin Aumann

Craig is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda (Moore) Aumann; children Jacob (Heather) Aumann of Seoul, Korea and Jodie Aumann-Cooper of Overland Park, Kansas; grandchildren Julia Aumann, Corryne Cooper, Shannon Aumann, Emma Aumann, Caden Wood, and Dean Aumann; sisters Sherri (Daryl) Enke of St. Louis and Jan (David) Hesi of Glen Carbon, Illinois; mother-in-law Allene (Fadler) Moore of Fredericktown; brothers-in-law Robert (Janine) Moore of Fredericktown and Roger (Kathy) Moore of Granite City, Illinois. Craig had many nieces, nephews and cousins who he loved as well.

Craig was a barber for 35 years and co-owner of The Hair Room and Blends Hair Care Center in Edwardsville, Illinois. After retiring, he and Linda moved to Branson, Missouri where he worked for Mountain Man Nut & Fruit and Celebration City. In 2009, he and Linda moved to Fredericktown to enjoy retirement. Craig loved the magic of Christmas and the joy it brought to everyone. He became a professional Santa Claus with Bass Pro Shops. He loved when children saw him outside of his Santa suit and thought he might be Santa. Craig spread the Christmas joy year-round. Craig was a lifetime member of B.A.S.S. and a member of Nationwide Santas. He was an avid fisherman and bowler.