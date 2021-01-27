Craig Martin Aumann, 69, died Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Stockhoff Nursing Home in Fredericktown. He was born September 24, 1951 in Highland, Illinois, the son of Udell and Edith (Martin) Aumann.
Craig was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law Harvey C. Moore, and brother-in-law Eugene E. Moore.
Craig is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda (Moore) Aumann; children Jacob (Heather) Aumann of Seoul, Korea and Jodie Aumann-Cooper of Overland Park, Kansas; grandchildren Julia Aumann, Corryne Cooper, Shannon Aumann, Emma Aumann, Caden Wood, and Dean Aumann; sisters Sherri (Daryl) Enke of St. Louis and Jan (David) Hesi of Glen Carbon, Illinois; mother-in-law Allene (Fadler) Moore of Fredericktown; brothers-in-law Robert (Janine) Moore of Fredericktown and Roger (Kathy) Moore of Granite City, Illinois. Craig had many nieces, nephews and cousins who he loved as well.
Craig was a barber for 35 years and co-owner of The Hair Room and Blends Hair Care Center in Edwardsville, Illinois. After retiring, he and Linda moved to Branson, Missouri where he worked for Mountain Man Nut & Fruit and Celebration City. In 2009, he and Linda moved to Fredericktown to enjoy retirement. Craig loved the magic of Christmas and the joy it brought to everyone. He became a professional Santa Claus with Bass Pro Shops. He loved when children saw him outside of his Santa suit and thought he might be Santa. Craig spread the Christmas joy year-round. Craig was a lifetime member of B.A.S.S. and a member of Nationwide Santas. He was an avid fisherman and bowler.
Services were Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Follis & Sons Chapel in Fredericktown with Bro. Kris Belken officiating. Donations can be made to the American Heart Association or Alzheimer’s Association.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.