Craig Verlen Francis
0 comments

Craig Verlen Francis

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Craig Verlen Francis, 59, died Friday, February 14, 2020. He was born September 6, 1960 in Ironton, the son of Hildon (Donna) and Edna Alene (Walker) Francis.

Craig was preceded in death by his brother Todd Francis.

Craig is survived by his father Hildon (Donna) Francis; mother Edna Alene Francis; sisters Susan Saunders and Lanita (Walt) Gallegos; niece Jennifer (Ken) Moeslein; and nephews Kyle (Katie) Saunders and Brandon Gallegos.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Funeral service is at 1 p.m., Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Interment will be held in Ashlock Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the family in memory of Craig V. Francis.

follisandsonsfh.com

To send flowers to the family of Craig Francis, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 19
Visitation
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
11:00AM-1:00PM
Follis & Sons Chapel
700 Plaza Dr
Fredericktown, MO 63645
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Craig's Visitation begins.
Feb 19
Funeral Service
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
1:00PM
Follis & Sons Chapel
700 Plaza Dr
Fredericktown, MO 63645
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Craig's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News