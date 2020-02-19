Craig Verlen Francis, 59, died Friday, February 14, 2020. He was born September 6, 1960 in Ironton, the son of Hildon (Donna) and Edna Alene (Walker) Francis.

Craig was preceded in death by his brother Todd Francis.

Craig is survived by his father Hildon (Donna) Francis; mother Edna Alene Francis; sisters Susan Saunders and Lanita (Walt) Gallegos; niece Jennifer (Ken) Moeslein; and nephews Kyle (Katie) Saunders and Brandon Gallegos.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Funeral service is at 1 p.m., Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Interment will be held in Ashlock Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the family in memory of Craig V. Francis.

