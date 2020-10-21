Cross Country Cats excel at Farmington

The Blackcats high school and middle school runners raced a large field of teams in the Farmington Invitational, Saturday, at Engler Park.
Lyndan Gruenke started the day in the varsity boys race, speeding to another first place victory over 121 other competitors. His time of 16:55 bested his own school record set earlier this season. In the junior varsity boys race, Andrew Starkey finished in the top 30, which was good for a medal. Caleb Jenkerson and Braden Braswell also set new personal records.
This event also served as the middle school MAAA meet. For the middle school team, Reid Simmons, Maggie Gruenke and Ava Hovis all finished in the top 40 to earn a medal.
The Blackcats travel next to Dexter, Oct. 24.
Softball season ends in districts
The Fredericktown High School softball team ended its season with a 17-11 loss to Ursuline Academy in the Class 3, District 1 Tournament, Oct. 13, in Perryville.
