Curtis Elwood Harley Jr., 80, of Fredericktown, died Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He was born May 1, 1941, in Centerville, Illinois to Curtis Elwood Sr. and Myrtle Harley.

Mr. Harley's parents preceded him in death.

Those surviving include daughter Lisa Harley-Uelk of Doe Run, Missouri; stepdaughter April Elliott of Fairdealing, Missouri; sister Joyce of De Soto, Missouri; grandchildren Taylor (Aaron) Rushing of Fruitland, Missouri and Dalton Rice of Arnold, Missouri; one great grandchild; two step grandchildren; five step great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and special friend Frances Murphy of Fredericktown.

Curtis had worked as a welder for Paulo Products in St. Louis. He enjoyed working with metal, collecting tools and watching NASCAR racing. He was a member of the Doniphan VFW.

A private memorial may be held at a later date.

