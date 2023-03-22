Cynthia Dawn “Cindy” (Pyles) Miller, 53, died Tuesday, March 14, 2023. She was born February 17, 1970, the daughter of Noel and Velma (Vincent) Pyles.

Cindy was preceded in death by her parents and sister Barbara Hovis.

Cindy is survived by her husband Michael Miller; daughters Miranda (Craig) Slinkard and Shelby McCarver; brothers Robert Warren, Ron Pyles, and Jerry Prouty; and grandchildren Craig, Veda, and Carson.

Cindy enjoyed riding Harley Davidson motorcycles and was a member of the Iron Vixens.

Funeral services were Monday, March 20, 2023, at Follis & Sons Chapel.