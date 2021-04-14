Cynthia Diane Underwood

Cynthia is survived by her husband Johnny Underwood whom she married October 31, 2014 in Madison County; her mother Jewell Dean (Denny) Kidd; sons Johnny Underwood Jr. of Belleview, Mo., Dustin Underwood of Park Hills, Mo., David Underwood of Farmington, Mo. and Jason Underwood of Kirksville, Mo.; daughters Celeste Robbins of Fredericktown, Richelle David of the United Kingdom, Johnese Lynn of Park Hills; brothers Deryl Young of Nowata, OK., Dennis Young of Collinsville, OK., and Robert Young of Festus, Mo.; sisters Pamela Walker of Ironton, Mo. and Karen Raith of Bonne Terre, Mo.; and 17 grandchildren.