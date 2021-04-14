 Skip to main content
Cynthia Diane Underwood
Cynthia Diane Underwood

Obits

Cynthia Diane Underwood, 66, died Saturday, April 3, 2021, in St. Louis. She was born November 27, 1955 in Gideon, Missouri, the daughter of Verlon Young and Jewell Dean (Denny) Kidd.

Cynthia was preceded in death by her father Verlon Young and step-brother David Tripp.

Cynthia is survived by her husband Johnny Underwood whom she married October 31, 2014 in Madison County; her mother Jewell Dean (Denny) Kidd; sons Johnny Underwood Jr. of Belleview, Mo., Dustin Underwood of Park Hills, Mo., David Underwood of Farmington, Mo. and Jason Underwood of Kirksville, Mo.; daughters Celeste Robbins of Fredericktown, Richelle David of the United Kingdom, Johnese Lynn of Park Hills; brothers Deryl Young of Nowata, OK., Dennis Young of Collinsville, OK., and Robert Young of Festus, Mo.; sisters Pamela Walker of Ironton, Mo. and Karen Raith of Bonne Terre, Mo.; and 17 grandchildren.

Cynthia was a member of Fresh Anointing Apostolic Church

A memorial service was held Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Mike Sooter officiating.

follisandsonsfh.com

