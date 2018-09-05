Cynthia Lynn “Penny” Rekhop Pulliam, 60, of Fredericktown, died August 27, 2018 at her residence. She was born January 6, 1958 at Farmington, Missouri the daughter of George Arthur Rehkop and Stella Mae Phillips Rehkop.
Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents, sister Patricia Ball and brother Stephen Rehkop.
Penny is survived by siblings Shirley (Larry) Boland of Fredericktown, David (Brenda) Rehkop of O’Fallon, Missouri, Wilma (Steve) Tinsley of Montcello, Wisconsin, Marcella Rehkop of Fredericktown, Beverly (Dwayne) Tilk of Fredericktown, Christy (Ron) Cooper of Fredericktown, Tim Rehkop, Warren Rehkop & Randy Rehkop all of Fredericktown; fiancee` Joseph Lauer and his son Jacob Lauer; and numerous loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Cynthia was a joy and comfort to all who knew and loved her. She was a very loving care giver to her mother and mother-in-law.
Funeral service was Friday, August 31, 2018, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor David McCutcheon and the Rev. Steve Tinsley officiating. Interment was at the Christian Cemetery.
