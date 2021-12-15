Cynthia Rhodes, 62, died Tuesday, December 7, 2021 in Fredericktown. She was born July 1, 1959, the daughter of James and Judith (Spencer) Hopkins in St. Louis.

Cynthia was preceded in death by her father; step-father John Schaab; step-father William Collins; step- brother Charles Schaab; step-sister Stacy Collins and step-son Lyndal “Fuzz” Lewis.

Cynthia is survived by her husband Harold Rhodes whom she married October 22, 1977 in Annapolis, Missouri; son Christopher Rhodes of Fredericktown; daughter Julie (Chris) Gillespie of Fredericktown; her mother Judith Collins; brothers James Hopkins of Piedmont, Mo. and John (Myreen) Schaab of Salem, Illinois; sisters Deborah (Jeff) Hand, of Patterson, Mo., Sandra (Pete) St. Sauver of Cape Girardeau, Mo., Jane (Mike) Dorlac of Montgomery City, Mo. and Mary (Gene) Hazel of Saucier, Mississippi; grandchildren Victoria (Stephanie), Alexis Lewis, Aurellia Mills Rhodes, and Christopher “Glen” Gillespie; and five great grandchildren.

Cynthia enjoyed spending time with family and friends, working in the garden and flower beds, mowing grass and fishing.

Funeral services were Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Gary Rhodes officiating. Interment was in Revelle Cemetery.

