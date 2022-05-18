Daniel Francis Lenhardt, 89, died Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Fredericktown. He was born February 17, 1933 in St. Louis, the son of Oliver Joseph and Julia Marie (Hoffman) Lenhardt.
Daniel was preceded in death by his parents; infant son John Gregory; infant daughter Lori Ann; grandson Brandon Martignoni; great grandson Colton Lenhardt; and siblings Joseph Lenhardt and Del Bollinger.
Dan is survived by his wife Barbara “Bobbie” (Bollinger) Lenhardt whom he married September 4, 1954; their children Dan (Madelyn) Lenhardt and Diane (Marion) Montgomery, grandchildren Chris Lenhardt (Kathy), Michelle Wells (Jim), Lori Wells (Justin), Greg Lenhardt, Dana Stokes (Ben), Kimberly Wambach (Jason), Adonis Montgomery (Carrie), Kristin Stinnett (Matt), Sara Smith (Dustin) and Beth Montgomery (Paul), and Dana Martignoni; many great grandchildren; and several in laws.
Daniel was a U.S. Marine Veteran serving during the Korean War. He was a lifelong member of the Catholic Church. He was also a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, serving on several state level boards. Most of his working career was in sales. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and trips to the casino. He also loved giving of himself to others.
Funeral services were Saturday, May 14, 2022, at St. Michael Catholic Church with Fr. Tom Wilk officiating.