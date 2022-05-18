Daniel Francis Lenhardt

Dan is survived by his wife Barbara “Bobbie” (Bollinger) Lenhardt whom he married September 4, 1954; their children Dan (Madelyn) Lenhardt and Diane (Marion) Montgomery, grandchildren Chris Lenhardt (Kathy), Michelle Wells (Jim), Lori Wells (Justin), Greg Lenhardt, Dana Stokes (Ben), Kimberly Wambach (Jason), Adonis Montgomery (Carrie), Kristin Stinnett (Matt), Sara Smith (Dustin) and Beth Montgomery (Paul), and Dana Martignoni; many great grandchildren; and several in laws.

Daniel was a U.S. Marine Veteran serving during the Korean War. He was a lifelong member of the Catholic Church. He was also a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, serving on several state level boards. Most of his working career was in sales. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and trips to the casino. He also loved giving of himself to others.