Daniel Lee Halpin, 75, of Fredericktown, died Tuesday, May 10, 2022. He was born September 10, 1946, in Madison County to Emmett and Louella (Beasley) Halpin.

Mr. Halpin married Rhonda Kay Umfleet July 25, 1959, in Fredericktown. She survives at the home.

Other survivors include daughter Tammy (Danny) Davis of Fredericktown; brothers Stanley Halpin of Orlando, Florida, Donnie (Becky) Halpin of Fredericktown, Pete Halpin of Fredericktown and Mike (Ruth) Halpin of Fredericktown; sisters Suzie (Joe) Abrigo of Fredericktown, Debby (John) Boone of Fredericktown, Patty Davis of Fredericktown, Lynn Tripp of Fredericktown, Barbie Thompson of Manhattan, Kansas and Tracy Edmonds of Fredericktown; granddaughter Megan Davis of Fredericktown and great granddaughter Ryann Bollinger also of Fredericktown.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Halpin was preceded by sisters Mary Lou Bumbalough and Ruth Ann Foulon; brother James Halpin; and stepmothers Pauline Rhodes and Ruby Halpin.

Daniel worked at Bade Roofing in St. Louis. He enjoyed fishing, going to the casino, playing cards with his friends at Lion’s Club and having coffee at A&M Restaurant.

A memorial service may be held at a late date.