Dannie Allen Bowling, 91, died Friday, January 28, 2022. He was born December 14, 1930 in Wayne County, Illinois to Walter and Ethel (Donoho) Bowling.

Mr. Bowling was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters Docia Rapp, Emma Lou Robertson, Opal Clark, Dorothy Marie Waters and an infant sister; brother Charles and an infant brother; his wife Wanda Fay (Sledge) Bowling and two infant sons.

Surviving Mr. Bowling are sons, Patrick, Michael and Timothy; granddaughters Sarah Kelly, Danee Bowling and Erin (Colton) Starkey; and great grandchildren Tallyn and Richard Miller.

Mr. Bowling served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1955 and upon his discharge enrolled in Lincoln Christian College which he attended until his graduation. Mr. Bowling was a minister in the Christian Church for more than 50 years and served as minister to Higdon Christian Church and Libertyville Christian Church. Mr. Bowling was also a carpenter who worked as a structural supervisor on The Landing in St. Charles, The Galleria in St. Louis, and earthquake proofing Busch Brewery in St. Louis also many bridges and box culverts on I-67 and I-55 in southeast Missouri.

Mr. Bowling was loved and will be missed by his family and all of the people he served throughout the years.

Funeral services were Monday, February 07, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Dr. Tom Ewald officiating. Interment was in Higdon Christian Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Higdon Christian Church 2148 Madison 257, Fredericktown, Mo. 63645