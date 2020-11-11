 Skip to main content
Danny Dale Nicks
Danny Dale Nicks, 69, of Fredericktown, died Sunday, November 1, 2020 at ClaRu DeVille Nursing Center in Fredericktown. He was born July 28, 1951, a son of Donald Nicks and Geraldine Jewell (Darnell).

Interment was Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Lake Charles Park Cemetery.

wilson-funeral-home.com

