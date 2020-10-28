 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Danny Wayne Boswell
0 comments

Danny Wayne Boswell

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Danny Wayne Boswell, 59, died Sunday, October 18, 2020 at his home in Piedmont, Missouri. He was born July 28, 1961 in Kennett, Missouri, a son of Geneva Hall.

Mr. Boswell married Beverly Bowling July 19, 2001. She survives in Piedmont.

Other survivors include brother Michael Boswell of Fredericktown; sister Sheila Young of Fredericktown; five nephews and two nieces.

Mr. Boswell was preceded in death by his mother and his brother Gregory Boswell.

Danny was a cement finisher with a construction company and loved animals.

Memorial services were Friday, October 23, 2020 at Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor Betty Heady officiating.

wilson-funeral-home.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News