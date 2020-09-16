× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Darlis Jeanette Mullins, 86, of De Soto, Missouri died Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Baisch Nursing Center in De Soto. She was born January 20, 1934 in Fredericktown , a daughter of William and Birdie (DeSpain) Carpenter.

She married Charles Monroe Mullins who preceded her in death May 14, 1993. Besides her husband, Mrs. Mullins was preceded by her parents, five brothers and four sisters.

Survivors include daughter Lisa Mullins of De Soto; sons and daughters-in-law Mike and Denise Mullins of Marquette, Michigan and Steve and Loretta Mullins of De Soto; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Darlis was a homemaker, preferring to stay at home to care for her family. She loved her faithful companion, her dog Paddy, which she called “Pouchie." She was of the Baptist faith.

A graveside service was Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Marcus Memorial Cemetery in Fredericktown.

