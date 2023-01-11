Darrel Lee Flora, 71, died Tuesday, December 13, 2022, in Fredericktown. He was born April 19, 1951 in Sullivan Missouri, the son of Clyde Shelby and Bertha Mae (Shadrick) Flora.

Darrel was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings Lloyd Ray Flora, Phyllis Ann (Flora) Stahlman and Deloris Fay (Flora) Ealer.

Darrel is survived by his wife Kelly Sue (Shaffer) Flora whom he married July 20, 2020 in Fredericktown; sons Darrel Lee (Dink) Flora Jr. and Jason Dace Flora; daughter Mary Beth (Flora) Wimberly; brother Gorden Leon Flora (Rose); sisters Darlene Mae (Flora) Davis and Carol Lorrine (Flora) Roloff (Robert); and four grandsons.

He was an active member of Old Paths Missionary Baptist Church

Darrel was very musically talented. He played guitar and had a beautiful singing voice. Throughout his life he performed with country music bands, but later in life led praise and worship for the Chapel at Terre Du Lac. It was their love of music and faith that brought Darrel and Kelly together. He loved attending Church, Bible study groups and most of all sharing Jesus. He finished his race strong on a mission of loving his Lord and sharing Him with all whom he came in contact with.

Darrel loved his career in law enforcement. He spent most of his 36 years as a Detective Lieutenant for St. Clair Missouri Police Department. He also served on the Major Case Squad of greater St. Louis, and was the firearm instructor for the police department. He was most proud of the many cases he solved and closed advocating for abused children, and teaching law enforcement classes at East Central College in Union, Missouri. He often shared that he felt he never worked a job because of the love he had for his job.

Darrel loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, hunting, hiking and Ranger riding with Kelly. He enjoyed his time with friends, Jay and Patti, on their farm: putting up hay, helping process meat, playing cards or just riding around checking the cows. He often shared that their farm was where he felt most at home. He was never afraid of hard work. There was never a project around the house or the garage that he couldn’t do. He was a great electrician, carpenter, plumber and small engine mechanic.

A memorial service was held Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Old Path Missionary Church. A Celebration of Life will be held in April 2023, in Sullivan, Mo.