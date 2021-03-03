Darrell Edward Brulotte, 74, of Fredericktown, died Wednesday, January 27, 2021. He was born May 17, 1946 in Yakima, Washington, the son of Phillip and Marie Colleen (Thetford) Brulotte.

Darrell was preceded in death by his father, mother and brother Phillip Brulotte Jr.

He is survived by his wife Cheryl (Petyon) Brulotte whom he married August 2, 2014, in Yakima Washington; children Tammy (Scott) Lenox, Jamie (Charlotte) Brulotte, Kathryn Meinecke, and Robert (Heidi) Meinecke Jr; grandchildren Ashley (Jordan) Wheatley, Kyle (Kristena Boland) Johnson, Emily (Marion Scott) Johnson, Erica (Aaron Masilek) Lenox, Stefan Lenox, Molly Lenox, Ryan Brulotte, Nicholas Brulotte, Angelo Salazar, Aurora Dagenais, Julio Villegas, and Desi Meinecke; and great granddaughters Arabella Townsend and Hazel Wheatley.

Darrell was a member of Grace of the Heartland church and was blessed with the church's fellowship and love. He served in the Air Force from 1965-1971. He loved woodworking, time spent with his family, camping, bowling, roller skating, helping others, and loved his home state of Washington.

A Celebration of Life was February 20, 2021, at Grace of the Heartland, Fredericktown, with Pastor Ray Reese officiating. Internment was at a later date at Jefferson Barracks in St. Louis. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grace of the Heartland for its missions.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.