Obits

Darryl L. Hamilton, 56, died Friday, July 26, 2019 in Fredericktown. He was born November 2, 1962 at Fredericktown, the son of Nina Hamilton.

Darryl was preceded in death by his mother; grandparents Joseph and Lila Hamilton; aunt Ruby Nell (Hamilton) McClure.

He is survived by cousins Tommy (Judy) McClure of Dardene, Arkansas, David McClure (Sherri) McClure of Russellville, Arkansas, Jim McClure of Morrilton, Arkansas and Martha McClure.

A memorial service was held Thursday, August 1, 2019, at the Fredericktown Eagle's Lodge.

