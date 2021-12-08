Darwyn Lhdell Kegley, 85, died Monday, November 29, 2021, in Fredericktown. He was born May 27, 1936, in Clarkton, Missouri, the son of James Odell and Lela (Shelton) Kegley.

Darwyn was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Judith Ann Kegley, whom he married on May 29, 1963, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri; and his brother Perry Kegley.

Darwyn is survived by his son Eric and wife Anne Kegley of Columbia, Missouri; brother James Myron and wife Shirley Kegley of Sikeston, Missouri; sister Joann and husband Wallace Christian of Florissant, Missouri; sister-in-law Carolyn Kegley of Fredericktown; and grandchildren James Andrew Kegley (Caley) and Lucy Kegley both of Columbia.

After graduation from Campbell High School in 1953, Darwyn worked in the cafeteria at McDonnell Aircraft and at a spark plug factory in Michigan, before his calling as a lumber and hardware man. He worked for E.L. Robinson and R.B. Potashnick Lumber Companies in Campbell, Crystal City, and Cape Girardeau.

He moved with his wife Judy and son Eric to Fredericktown in 1966 after taking a position at Revelle Lumber Company. He worked at Revelle’s until the company closed down. He moved on to Cherokee Pass Lumber and eventually to Thal’s Hardware before his retirement.

Darwyn served in the Army National Guard.

Darwyn was also a farmer, raising cattle with his brother, Perry and Perry’s son-in-law Tony Walker. He loved his jobs, his co-workers, his family, (especially his grandchildren), and sports. The Cardinals have lost a big fan.

Funeral services were Friday, December 3, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Bro. Dereck Buford officiating. Interment was in the Christian Cemetery.

