David Eugene Williams, 63, died Wednesday, February 16, 2022 in Fredericktown. He was born November 17, 1958 in St. Louis, the son of Clifford Eugene and Sharon Iola (Staff) Williams.

David was preceded in death by his parents; aunt and uncle Robert and Betty Middendorf; and nephew Nathan Ballard.

David is survived by his wife Karen (Middendorf) Williams whom he married April 27, 1985 at the St. Louis, Missouri Courthouse; sister Dana Ballard; niece Nisa and Michael Spratt; sisters-in-law Rachel Banes and Joyce Berkbuegler; brother-in-law James Middendorf; and numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

David enjoyed fishing, hunting, motorcycles, and barbecuing.

Funeral services were Monday, February 21, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Carl Hutcheson officiating. Interment was in Marcus Memorial Park.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.