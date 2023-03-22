David Hugh Senter, 74, died Saturday, March 11, 2023, at his home. He was born October 1, 1948.
He was preceded in death by his parents Hugh and Audrey Senter.
David is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda; his children Scott Senter and Amy Kemper; his grandchildren Ryan (Megan) Kemper and Lauren Kemper; great-granddaughter Mirabelle Kemper; brothers Dan (Terry) Senter and Philip (Martha) Senter; and many nieces and nephews.
David worked as an HVAC technician until he retired in 2010. He had a lifelong love of trains starting at a young age. His favorites were steam engines, especially the Big Boy which he was able to see when it came through the St. Louis area. David also loved to spend time on the family farm in Buckhorn, travel, go on cruises, work jigsaw puzzles and most of all spend time with his family. He will be deeply missed by all of his family and friends.
There was a funeral service Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Chapel of the Cross Lutheran Church, in St. Peters, Missouri. A graveside service was held Friday, March 17, 2023 at Huffman-McKelvey Cemetery, in Buckhorn, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to Huffman-McKelvey Cemetery or Chapel of the Cross Lutheran Church, St. Peters.