David worked as an HVAC technician until he retired in 2010. He had a lifelong love of trains starting at a young age. His favorites were steam engines, especially the Big Boy which he was able to see when it came through the St. Louis area. David also loved to spend time on the family farm in Buckhorn, travel, go on cruises, work jigsaw puzzles and most of all spend time with his family. He will be deeply missed by all of his family and friends.