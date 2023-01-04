David James Minton, 69, died Monday, December 26, 2022. He was born February 23, 1953, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the son of John and Amy Minton.

David was preceded in death by his parents; brother Derek Minton; sister Barbara Tripp; son Anthony Minton; and great-nieces Cassie Cameron, Payton Collier, and Maylee Shults.

David is survived by granddaughter, Abi Jo (Alex Lopez) Minton; siblings Kenneth (Elfie) Minton, Myron (Robin) Minton, Linda (Scott) Cureton, and Michael (Dana) Minton; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

David was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was of the Nazarene Faith and enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, gardening, canning, and bird watching.

Funeral services were Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Ray Reese officiating. Interment was held in Bloomfield Veterans Cemetery.