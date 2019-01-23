Try 1 month for 99¢
Obits

David James Moss, 61, of Florissant, Missouri (formerly of High Ridge, Missouri) died Friday, January 18, 2019 at the Crestwood Health Care Center. He was born February 8, 1957 in St. Louis, a son of Everett and Alice (Spain) Moss.

Mr. Moss was preceded in death by his parents; brother Everett “Jay” Moss Jr. and sisters Betty Jane Moss and Sally Jean Moss.

Those surviving include sisters Peggy Schmitt of Fenton, Missouri and Janet (David) of Minnesota; sister-in-law Judy Moss of Union, Missouri and several nieces and nephews.

David worked for a company that set up mobile homes. He enjoyed being outdoors fishing and hiking and loved listening to rock music.

Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, January 26, 2019 at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., also on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor Raymond Michael officiating. Interment will follow at Marcus Memorial Cemetery in Fredericktown.

www.wilson-funeral-home.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: David James Moss
