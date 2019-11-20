{{featured_button_text}}

David Justin Hannah, 40, of Farmington, died Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Parkland Medical Center in Farmington.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Friday, November 22, 2019 also at Wilson Funeral Home. A private interment will be at a later date.

A full obituary will be in next week's issue of the Democrat News.

www.wilson-funeral-home.com

