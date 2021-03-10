David Michael "Slim" Slinkard Sr., 65, died Sunday, March 7, 2021 in Farmington. He was born May 11, 1955 in St. Louis, the son of William Jr. and Carol (Wondell) Slinkard.
David was preceded in death by his parents.
David is survived by his wife Barbara (Lee) Slinkard, whom he married December 23, 1977 at Farmington; children David Slinkard Jr. (Jessica), Susie Slinkard O’Brien and Billi Slinkard Miller (Joe) all of Fredericktown; brothers Bill Slinkard, Craig Slinkard and Tim Johnson all of Fredericktown; sister Robin Slinkard; and grandchildren Colten and Mattie Miller, Kolby, Deagen and Oslynn O’Brien, and Kayleigh, Callie and David III Slinkard.
David enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, traveling, spending time at the farm and his garage.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Clyde Bess officiating. Interment was in Marcus Memorial Park.
