David Neal Martin, 45, died Sunday, September 4, 2022, in Fredericktown. He was born September 24, 1976, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, the son of David J. and Delores (Wagner) Martin.

Neal was preceded in death by his mother Delores Martin; infant brother David Gerald Martin; mother-in-law Kathy Hill; and an infant grandchild.

Neal is survived by his wife Rebecca “Becky” (Hill) Martin whom he married March 9, 1996, in Marble Hill, Missouri; daughter Brianna Martin (Josh Kemp); brother Generro Martin (Donna); father David (Joy) Martin; father-in-law Johnny Hill (Jean); nephew Garrick Martin; nieces Samantha Martin and April Martin; and grandchildren Jiraiya and Scarlet Kemp.

Neal was a member of Open Door Church and a proud husband and father. He enjoyed his grandchildren, church, guitars, Blues hockey and his Gotta Have It Green Mustang.

Funeral services were Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Open Door Tabernacle with Bro. Daniel Mills officiating. Interment was at Beyond the Open Door Cemetery.