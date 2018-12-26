Try 1 month for 99¢

David Paul Miller, 70, died Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at his home in Saco. He was born August 23, 1948 in Fredericktown to Charles Woodrow and Mildred Pearl (Stevens) Miller.

In 1970, Mr. Miller married Wendy Stanfill, she survives at the home. Other survivors include son and daughter-in-law Rich and Amanda Miller of Annapolis; brothers Gale Miller of Fredericktown, Kenny Miller of Fredericktown and Denny Geri Miller of Florissant, Missouri; sisters Jean Kemp and Brenda and Lindell Moore both of Fredericktown.

Mr. Miller was preceded in death by his parents and brothers (infant) Barry Miller and Dale Miller.

He was a self-employed mechanic and enjoyed stock car racing and working on race cars.

Funeral services were Saturday, December 1, 2018 at Wilson Funeral Home with Bro. Frank Hinkle officiating. Interment was at the Miller Cemetery in Jewett.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

www.wilson-funeral-home.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: David Paul Miller
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments