David R. Morris, 66, died Sunday, October 31, 2021. He was born March 28, 1955, the son of Norma and the late William Morris.

Mr. Morris was preceded in death by his father and son Josh Morris.

He is survived by his mother; sons Anthony (Patricia) Morris and Joe Bridges; grandson Logan Morris and great-grandchildren Kailynn Morris and Jacksen Morris; siblings Dennis (Sue) Morris and Beverly (Ken) Westlake; nieces and nephews Paul, Adam, Joe, Ken Jr., and Amanda. He was a dear caretaker of Patsy Helm and dear friend to many.

Mr. Morris served his country in the United States Air Force and retired from Boeing after 37 years of service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and fast cars.

Services were Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Follis and Sons Funeral Home. Interment was at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery.

