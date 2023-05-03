David Wayne St. Clair, 46, died Sunday, April 23, 2023, at his home near Fredericktown. He was born June 10, 1976, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri to Charles Edgar Jr. and Marilyn Levone (Deck) St. Clair.

Mr. St. Clair is survived by his brothers Terry (Becky) St. Clair of Fredericktown and Ronnie (Sara) St. Clair of Gypsy and sister Sharon Kay (Dallas) Lands of Delta.

His parents and one sister Reva St. Clair preceded him in death.

David enjoyed hunting and fishing.

A memorial service may be held at a later date.