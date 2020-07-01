You are the owner of this article.
David Wayne Tripp
David Wayne Tripp

Tripp David 1

David Tripp

David Wayne Tripp, 51, of St. Charles, Missouri, formerly of Fredericktown, died Sunday, June 21, 2020. He was born April 28, 1969 in Festus, Missouri. 

Mr. Tripp was preceded in death by his father Earl Tripp and step-father Verlon Young.

David is survived by children Devan McCallister, Haley Mills and Ryan Tripp; granddaughter Willow Elizabeth McCallister; mother Margie (Settle) Young; brother Robert Young and wife Amy.

David loved spending time with his kids. He also enjoyed traveling and adventuring to new places.

Visitation was Thursday, June 25, 2020 at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel in Farmington. A graveside service followed at Hillview Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Ron Beaton officiating. 

