David Wayne Watson, 56, died Thursday, November 4, 2021 in Roanoke, Virginia. Dave was born January 28, 1965 to Charles and Lucille Watson in Fredericktown.

Dave married Pamela Rhodes December 5, 1986 in Roanoke, where they had two daughters Coreena and Emily.

While the two worked hard in raising their children, Dave also worked hard at every job he encountered. Dave was hard working, motivated and loving. The family moved several times throughout their years. In 2004 they moved to Valdez, Alaska. Then shortly they moved to Bison, Kansas. In 2008, while living in Kansas, Dave became paralyzed. This accident was life changing for Dave and the family but never slowed him down. In 2011 the couple moved to Fredericktown, to spend time with family. They spent several years there and then made their final move in 2019, back to Roanoke.

Dave moved all over the country making several friends along the way. His friends would say he was always there to help and never judged. Dave had a sense of humor which could always lighten most anyone's mood. He truly left an imprint on every person he encountered. He will be deeply missed.

Dave loved to hunt, fish, collect guns and woodworking. He had a deep love for his children and an even deeper love for his grandchildren, Zain, Madison, Adilyn and Willow.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Watson.

His survivors include his mother Lucille Watson; wife Pamela Watson; daughters Coreena (Dave) Watson of St. Charles, Missouri and Emily Clark (Jacob) of St. George, Utah; sister Paula (Tom) Weyand; brothers Shawn (Shelly) Watson and Kenneth (Ann) Watson; and grandchildren, Zain, Madison, Adilyn and Willow.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Oak Grove Cemetery.

