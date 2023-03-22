He is survived by his wife Linda Reagan, of Marquand; child Melody Reagan of Marquand; brothers Larry Reagan of Nowata, Ok and Robert Reagan of Fredericktown; sisters Maryann Cox of Poplar Bluff, Martina (Kenny) Francis of Fredericktown, Carolyn Rehkop of Marquand, and Nina (Tim) Reed of Fredericktown.

Dayton served his country in the Army during the Vietnam War and then in the Navy as a Seabee. He retired from Chrysler after 30 years. He was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed being outdoors, logging, horseback riding, and camping. Dayton was strong-willed, friendly, very caring, outgoing, compassionate towards others, and a great husband, father, and brother. He was loved by all that knew him.