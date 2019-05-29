{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

De Lynn Bourbon, 67, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at his home near Fredericktown. He was born December 26, 1951 in Lexington, Nebraska, a son of Jesse Lee and Juanita Mae (Willets) Bourbon.

Mr. Bourbon's parents; brother James Bourbon and sister Diane Gleason preceded him in death.

He is survived by daughters Jessica Bourbon and Shalynn Bourbon, both of Fredericktown; sister Linda Wolfe of Lexington; grandchildren Vivian Bourbon, Mea Brown, Eve Brown, Aaliyah Reisinger and Anthony Reisinger, Aiden McCarthy and Audrey McCarthy; and significant other Cheryl Dunlap of Fredericktown.

De Lynn was a United States Navy Veteran. He had worked in road construction for Millstone-Banqert Construction in St. Louis and was a member of the Union Local 110 also in St. Louis. He enjoyed woodworking, working in his yard, fishing and traveling, but most of all enjoyed the times he spent with his family.

A private memorial service may be held at a later date.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

www.wilson-funeral-home.com

0
0
0
0
0

Celebrate
the life of: De Lynn Bourbon
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments