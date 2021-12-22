 Skip to main content
Debra Ann Hobbs

Obits

Debra Ann Hobbs, 54, died Friday, December 10, 2021. She was born December 27, 1966 in Independence, Kansas, the daughter of Bill and Nancy Mersereau.

Debra was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents Wiley and Velma Edington; and sisters Patricia and Kathy.

Debra is survived by one son Levi Hobbs; daughter Julie Crawford; brothers Jeff Miller, Mack Mersereau, and Bill Mersereau; grandchildren Ben Crawford, Elizabeth Crawford, Trenton Crawford, Talor Crawford, Mackenzie Hobbs, Dawson Hobbs, Shelton Sikes, and Steven Sikes; and great-grandchild Kolden Crawford.

Debra was of the Christian non-denomination Faith and enjoyed her grand kids, camping trips, and float trips.

Funeral services were Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel.

follisandsonsfh.com

