Debra Jean (Holt) Brookes
Debra Jean (Holt) Brookes, 61, died Thursday, August 26, 2021. She was born February 29, 1960 in Strafford, Missouri, the daughter of Ray Dean Holt and Donna Jones.

Debra was preceded in death by her husband George Brookes, whom she married June 2, 1990 in Mt. Pisgah Church in Madison County and  her sister Teresa Jane Holt.

Debra is survived by son Richard G. Brookes Jr.; daughters Bobbie Wiseman, Jennifer Russell, Laura Hickey, Dana (John) Burton, Kathleen Hickey, Sherri Brookes, Hope Hickey, Stephanie Brookes (Jeremy) Mooney, and Kimberly MacCash; brothers Ray Holt and Jimmy Holt; sister Teresa Jane Holt; 20 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Debra was of the Freewill Baptist Faith and was foremost a loving mother, grandmother and friend. She loved music, dancing, cooking and the Bible.

Funeral services were Friday, September 3, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel.

follisandsonsfh.com

