Debra Lynn Lindsey, 67, died Friday, October 23, 2020. She was born July 15, 1953 in Fredericktown, the daughter of Bernard and Wilma Pogue.
Debra was preceded in death by her parents, brother Lester Pogue and sister Carol Pogue.
Debra is survived by her husband Michael Lee Lindsey whom she married December 26, 1970 in Cobalt Village; daughter Michelle (Troy) Coke; son Michael Dale (Lisa) Lindsey; siblings Roger (Lorna) Pogue, Donnie (Brenda) Pogue, and Bonnie Mills; grandchildren Loren (Christopher) Vance, Christian (Courtney) Coke, Marissa (Ryan Whitnell) Lindsey, Katie Lindsey, Mollie Lindsey, Austin (Tiara) Smith, Dalton (Kenzie) Kemp, and Clayton (Lauren Wagganer) Kemp; and great-grandchildren Waylen Vance, Addilynn Vance, Madilyn Smith, Gavin Smith, Maisy Smith and Zayleigh Kemp.
Debra was a member of Meadow Heights Church, and enjoyed her family, being outside in her yard, and especially her grandchildren.
Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, October 8, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Funeral services are at 1 p.m.,
Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Bryan Mills officiating. Interment will be held in Christian Cemetery.
