Debra Sue Miller, 68, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at her home in Fredericktown. She was born April 29, 1954, in Farmington, Missouri to Billie Ray Sr. and Violet Maybelle (Martin) Miller.

October 28, 1970, in Fredericktown, she married Randall Martin Miller. He preceded her in death on September 15, 2021.

Those surviving include daughter Lisa Hovis and husband Deron of Fredericktown; mother Violet Crawford of Farmington; sisters Misty Seals of Desloge, Missouri and Sharon Bollinger of Fredericktown; brother Billy Ray Miller Jr. of Farmington; grandsons Caleb Hovis and wife Lindsay of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Tanner Hovis of Fredericktown and Dalton Hovis and wife Mackenzie of Jackson, Missouri; and great grandsons Dax, Ronan and Barrett Hovis.

Debra was a homemaker. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A private memorial service may be held at a later date.