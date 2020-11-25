Delbert “Del” Eugene Brinkley, 75, of Fredericktown, died Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis. He was born December 8, 1944 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, a son of James Wilbert and Mary Louise (Gowen) Brinkley.

Mr. Brinkley married Janet Gale Johnson September 15, 1962 in Piedmont, Missouri. She survives in Fredericktown.

Other survivors include one son and daughter-in-law Kevin and Wendy Brinkley of Dittmer, Missouri; grandchildren Justin Brinkley and Myranda “Boo” Brinkley; and nieces, nephews and friends.

Mr. Brinkley was preceded in death by his parents; son Brad Brinkley; brothers Wilbert Lee, Ronald Dale and Randy Dean.

Del worked as a mechanic for American Can Company in St. Louis. He enjoyed hunting and was an avid fisherman and a member of Calvary Church in Fredericktown.

Funeral services were Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Calvary Church in Fredericktown with Pastor Randy Sawyer officiating. Interment was at Walker Cemetery in Fredericktown.

