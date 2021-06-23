Delbert James "Bud" Mills, 65, died Friday, June 11, 2021. He was born January 4, 1956 in St. Louis, to William Garth and Shirley Mae (Derk) Mills.

Mr. Mills was preceded in death by his father Bill Mills, brother Stephen Mills and sister Marty Allen.

Survivors include sons Nick Mills and wife Stephanie of St. Louis and Josh Mills also of St. Louis; stepdaughter Leah Williams of St. Louis; mother Shirley Mills of Marquand; sister Sharon Peterson of New Franklin, Missouri; six grandchildren and the mother of Bud's children, Judy (VaNostrand) Mills of St. Louis.

Bud was a United States Marine Veteran. He worked in the roofing business and enjoyed playing his guitar, collecting arrowheads, drawing and fishing.

A graveside service was held Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Union Light Cemetery near Marquand with Brother Phillip Mize officiating. Full military honor’s were under the direction of the Marine Corp honors team.

