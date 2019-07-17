{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Delmar E. Fadler, 83, died Sunday, July 7, 2019 in Fredericktown. He was born October 10, 1935 in Independence Township, Dunklin County, Missouri the son of Clarence and May (Mungle) Fadler. 

Delmar was preceded in death by his parents and nine brothers and sisters.

Delmar is survived by his wife Melba (Ward) Fadler whom he married January 22, 1966 in Fredericktown. He is also survived by his son Mark (Denise) Fadler and sister Luella Shelby.

Delmar was of the Methodist Faith, and an Army veteran. He enjoyed golf, the Elks and reading.

Funeral services were Wednesday, July 10, 2019, Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Raymond Michael officiating. Interment was at Marcus Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to The Heart Association.



