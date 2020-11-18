Delmar R. “Fast Dog” Bowling, 82, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020. He was born February 15, 1938 in Perry County, Missouri, the son of Terry and Juanita Bowling.

Delmar was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Susan Bowling whom he married December 1, 1987 in Fredericktown and his brother Teddie Bowling.

Delmar is survived by his children Darian Bowling, MaDonna Ayuso, Debra Rohrbach, Della Nees, Tina Mckenzie, James Bowling, Kathy Bergner, Rose Bloom, and Belinda Miller; brothers Jay Bowling and Don Bowling; sisters Viola King, Norma Capone, and Betty Eugas; 32 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Delmar was of the Christian Faith and enjoyed hunting.

Funeral services were Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Randy Sawyer officiating. Interment was held in Timber Ridge Cemetery.

