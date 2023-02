Delores (Clauser) McCarty, 94, of Midland, Michigan, (wife of the late Charles Ray McCarty) died Saturday, February 18, 2023.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., also on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Wilson Funeral Home.

Interment will be at Marcus Memorial Cemetery in Fredericktown.

A full obituary will be in next week’s issue.