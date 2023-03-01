Dolores (Clauser) McCarty, 94, of Midland, Michigan passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023. She was born on July 15, 1928 in Fredericktown, to Samuel and Eustatia (Mouser) Clauser.

She married Charles Ray McCarty May 29, 1954, in Fredericktown. He preceded her in death March 1, 2016. In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. McCarty was preceded in death by one brother and seven sisters.

Survivors include her three children Marcus “Marc” (Mary Lew) McCarty of Kansas City, Missouri, Barbara (Dan) Hagler of Midland, Michigan and Carol (Terry) Gorman of Licking, Missouri; ten grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

Delores was a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, quilting, reading, singing in the choir, gardening and was very active in church activities throughout her life.

Funeral services were Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Interment was at Marcus Memorial Cemetery in Fredericktown.