Dennis Allen Cox
Dennis Allen Cox

Obits

Dennis Allen Cox, 58, died Sunday, October 18, 2020. He was born October 10, 1962 in Madison County, the son of Wilburn Elmo and Carolyn Sue Cox.

Mr. Cox was preceded in death by his parents, brother Harold David Cox, and both maternal and paternal grandparents.

He is survived by his wife Tammy whom he married April 20, 1984 at Higdon Christian Church, and daughter Angela Cox.

Mr. Cox was a member of Higdon Christian Church and enjoyed big trucks, racing, and fishing.

Funeral services were Friday, October 23, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel.

