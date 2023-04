Dennis Dale Tull, 66, died Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Fredericktown. He was born May 28, 1956 in Newbury, New Jersey, the son of John A. and Helen Beatrice (Brown) Tull .

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents.

Dennis is survived by son Brandon of Fredericktown; brothers Richard of Mantua, NJ. and John of Sicklerville, NJ.; sisters Diane of Gibbstown, NJ., Barbara of Thonotosassa, FL., abd Debbie of Brooksville, FL; and four grandchildren.