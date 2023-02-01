Dennis Wayne Pinkley, 48, of Farmington, died Tuesday, January 20, 2023, at his residence. He was born March 22, 1974, in Fredericktown, to Elvira Ann (Unruh) Pinkley and Kenneth Wayne Pinkley.

Dennis was preceded in death by his father; sister Danielle Joy Pinkley; grandfather Darrol “Pawpaw” Unruh and his grandmother Zola Pinkley.

Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 20 years Staci (Oliver) Pinkley; daughters Reese Caroline Pinkley and Piper Joy Pinkley; his mother Elvira Ann Pinkley-Goodman (Garry “Bud” Goodman); sister Dana Ann (Eric) Francis of Fredericktown; grandmother Audrey Unruh; brother-in-law, D.J. (Juliet) Oliver; nephews Peyton Francis, Preston Francis, Isaac Oliver, and Aiden Oliver; niece Mckenna Oliver; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Dennis was a graduate of Fredericktown High School and attended Southwest Missouri State University where he played football. He once worked as a pyrotechnician and traveled all over the world. He was great with his hands from welding to designing custom made cakes. He enjoyed hunting and football. Dennis was an amazing father who adored his daughters. Reese and Piper were his pride and joy. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew him.

A service in his honor will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, February 3, 2023, at Ashlock Cemetery in Fredericktown officiated by Chuck Huff. A celebration of his life will follow at St. Paul Lutheran School from noon until 2 p.m. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the Dennis Pinkley Benefit Fund for Reese and Piper at First State Community Bank, 201 East Columbia Street, Farmington, MO 63640.