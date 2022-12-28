Dewel David Sharrock, 88, died Wednesday, December 21, 2022. He was born January 7, 1934, in Patton, Missouri, to Lona Fulton Sharrock and Noah Sharrock, the third of five children.

Dewel was a brother to June, Harold "Bud", Don, and Sam Sharrock. Of these, June McGraw of Berwyn Illinois and Don Sharrock of Patton survive.

Dewel served in the Army in Korea from 1956 to 1958.

In 1960, Dewel married Patsy Dixon Sharrock of Sedgewickville. They have one daughter, Kimberly Sharrock Ash, born in 1961.

He is survived by his wife Pat, daughter Kim and son-in-law Scott Ash of Peachtree City, GA; grandchildren Andrew (Meredith) Ash of Burlingame, CA, Aaron (Oksana) Ash of Monument, CO, Aubrey (Ben) Page of Lone Tree, CO, Anastasia Ash, and Julia Ash both of Peachtree City, GA; two great grandchildren and one on the way; and several nieces and nephews.

Dewel was a lifelong member of Reagan's Chapel Church in Patton, Missouri. He belonged to the Patton Lion's Club for several years. Dewel retired from Sargent Construction Company of Fredericktown after 20 years.

Dewel had a lifelong passion for farming and raising cattle. He enjoyed watching Cardinals baseball in his later years and driving his utility vehicle around the farm to check on the cattle.

Visitation will be at 9 a.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2022 until time of service at 11 a.m., at Ford & Liley Funeral Home in Patton. The service will begin at 11 a.m., at the funeral home with the Rev. Michael Davis Officiating. Burial will follow in the Patton Cemetery.

Arrangements were under the care of Ford & Liley Funeral Home in Patton, MO.