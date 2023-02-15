Diana Marie Connor, 78, died Friday, February 10, 2023, at Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Center in Fredericktown. She was born September 9, 1944, in St. Louis, a daughter of Roscoe and Nina Marie (Hinkle) Brewington.

She married Arvis Eugene Connor October 25, 1975, in Jonesboro, Arkansas. He preceded her in death August 16, 2015.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Connor was preceded in death by brother Charles Brewington and sisters-in-law Peggy Brewington and Brenda Brewington.

She is survived by her children Betty Ann (Michael) Ligons of Fredericktown and Scott (Jody) Cloninger, also of Fredericktown; brothers Jerome Brewington and Grover Brewington, both of Fredericktown; grandchildren Whitney (Les) Busenbark, Tim (Mitch) Cloninger, Kevin (Sadie) Cloninger and Nani Brewington; great grandchildren Paisley Busenbark, Piper Busenbark, Jacob Cloninger, Henry Cloninger and Noah Cloninger.

Diana retired from Jimco Lighting in Bono, Arkansas. She enjoyed bowling, gardening, and traveling, but her greatest joy was her family.

Graveside services were held Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Trinity Cemetery in Bono, Arkansas.