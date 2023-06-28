Dixie Lee Davis, 75, of Patton, Missouri (formerly of Fredericktown) died Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Heritage Hills Care Center in Patton. She was born August 10, 1947, in St. Louis, to Leland Harry and Gloria Elenora (Hogg) Rademaker.

Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband Thomas Luther Davis of Fredericktown; children Tommy (KaTrina) Davis of Fredericktown and Rebecca “Beckie” (Patrick) McCauley, also of Fredericktown; sisters Susan Sanchez of Missouri, Betsy (Joe) Lynch of California, Sherry Weiss of Missouri, and Tracy Rademaker of Florida; brother William Rademaker of Missouri; five grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.

Dixie was a homemaker. She enjoyed her plants, crafting and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Visitation was Monday, June 19, 2023, at Wilson Funeral Home. Interment will be at a later date.